Farmer Sam has come under fire on social media.

In a Married At First Sight twist, however, there are also claims that Sam had a secret girlfriend during filming of Farmer Wants A Wife.

"My friend knows this guy and he had a longterm GF whilst filming this," one person wrote.

Taking to the official FWAW Instagram page, another person remarked: "Good luck girls your going to need it."

WHO has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.



He may be young, but Sam says that he's ready to settle down and find The One.

Hailing from a typical Italian, the family-oriented farmer is particularly close with his mum, nan and brother and is the only singleton.

"I definitely want someone that enjoys the outdoors, that's happy to get their hands dirty. She's got to have a great sense of humour - just outgoing, great personality," he says in the trailers.

Sam adds: "I bring maturity, openness, honesty and integrity, respect and independence to a relationship as well as affection and a sense of humour."

Sam appears to be in the middle of a love triangle this series between contestants Alana and Mackenzie.

"The thought of sending your potential wife home is terrifying," Sam admits in a trailer.

"I didn't think it was going to be this tough."

All that's left to find out is will Sam find his perfect match?

