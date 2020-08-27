"Not everyone is going to like you, but I didn't know how disgustingly hated I would be from their perception of me on a TV show." Channel Seven

Sparks instantly flew between Justine and Farmer Neil, with an in an exclusive chat with New Idea, Neil said after their bowling date on the show, he "was confident she was The One."

“Justine made me feel exactly how I want to feel … every day," he gushed.

"She says it how it is, she sparks up a room just by being in it, and her optimism and positive attitude are exactly what I like to be around.”

Neil and Justine are a match made in farmer heaven!

The Goulburn farmer added that his ex-wife and three children were also big fans of Justine and were on board with his decision.

“Molly, James, Josie and Sally all thought I would choose Justine. They liked all the girls but thought Justine and I would be a good match,” Neil says.

“Naomi and Billy [Justine’s children] are a couple of little champions.”

But Neil says fans shouldn't expect a proposal any time soon.

“There are a lot of hurdles Justine and I have to overcome before [marriage] even becomes a talking point!” he said.

“We’re both looking forward to spending more time together when we can. There are a lot of moving parts and people involved.”

Though Neil says his ex-wife and kids liked all the girls, they thought he and Justine "would be a good match."

Justine was over the moon when Neil announced she had won his heart.

"When Neil chose me, I felt so happy, as it confirmed the genuine feelings we developed over the weeks as we got to know each other," she told TV WEEK.

"It made me feel even stronger feelings towards him after hearing his speech to me.

"I felt relieved that we didn't have to hide our feelings anymore and could continue on the next part of our journey together."