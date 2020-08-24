Neil says he knew from the beginning that Justine was The One. Image: Channel Seven

The eyebrow technician also has children of her own. Image: Channel Seven

Making the choice from a group of beautiful women was always going to be tough for Goulburn farmer Neil, but he says it helps his ex-wife and three kids were on board with his final decision.

“Molly, James, Josie and Sally all thought I would choose Justine. They liked all the girls but thought Justine and I would be a good match,” Neil says.

“Naomi and Billy [Justine’s children] are a couple of little champions.”

Neil pictured with the four women he chose to date him on the show. Image: Channel Seven

And as for their future together, Neil says nothing is set in stone but is sure there will be plenty of happy memories to make.

“There are a lot of hurdles Justine and I have to overcome before [marriage] even becomes a talking point!” he says.

“We’re both looking forward to spending more time together when we can. There are a lot of moving parts and people involved.”

Justine and Neil pictured during a romantic moment together on set. Image: Channel Seven

Justine is clearly loving farm life already! Image: Instagram

Incredibly, Neil admits that he has a close friendship with runner-up Karissa too.

“I haven’t said goodbye to Karissa, we’re good mates,” he says.

“We talk often and she still gets just as cranky with me now as she always has.”

