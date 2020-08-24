Loved-up
Farmer Wants a Wife couple Neil and Justine are excited to share their happy news with the world.
The father-of-three chose Queensland eyelash technician Justine, 36, after a painful parting with Karissa, 34, and the pair are now planning their future together – and a wedding may even be on the cards!
Speaking with
New Idea, Neil says he knew after their very first date on the show that Justine could be his future wife.
“After our bowling date, I was confident she was The One,” Neil says happily.
“Justine made me feel exactly how I want to feel … every day.
"She says it how it is, she sparks up a room just by being in it, and her optimism and positive attitude are exactly what I like to be around.”
Neil says he knew from the beginning that Justine was The One.
The eyebrow technician also has children of her own.
Making the choice from a group of beautiful women was always going to be tough for Goulburn farmer Neil, but he says it helps
his ex-wife and three kids were on board with his final decision.
“Molly, James, Josie and Sally all thought I would choose Justine. They liked all the girls but thought Justine and I would be a good match,” Neil says.
“Naomi and Billy [Justine’s children] are a couple of little champions.”
Neil pictured with the four women he chose to date him on the show.
And as for their future together, Neil says nothing is set in stone but is sure there will be plenty of happy memories to make.
“There are a lot of hurdles Justine and I have to overcome before [marriage] even becomes a talking point!” he says.
“We’re both looking forward to spending more time together when we can. There are a lot of moving parts and people involved.”
Justine and Neil pictured during a romantic moment together on set.
Justine is clearly loving farm life already!
Incredibly, Neil admits that he has a close friendship with runner-up Karissa too.
“I haven’t said goodbye to Karissa, we’re good mates,” he says.
“We talk often and she still gets just as cranky with me now as she always has.”
