But one month later, all five farmers returned to fill host Natalie Gruzlewski in on how their relationships had faired out in the real world - and Alex revealed he and Jess had since broken up.

“I felt like Jess was becoming my best friend. She made me laugh, I wanted someone to make me laugh. But I just kept on starting to feel like I could only see her as my friend,” Alex explained.

“I couldn’t see this romance blossoming.”

Natalie asked, “So you gave it a go and you realised it was more of a friendship?” to which Alex replied, “Yes. My heart wasn’t in it.”

Throughout the series, Jess became upset by Henrietta and Alex's strong connection. Image: Channel Seven

Henrietta and Jess pictured together on set during filming. Image: Instagram

In a shock revelation, Alex then went on to explain that he and Henrietta had since rekindled their relationship and are officially dating.

“I contacted Henrietta and we just started talking again and it just felt right,” Alex said.

“I still felt connected to her. We always said chemistry is a hard thing to find, that spark …you don’t find that with many people.”

Alex and Henrietta are now an item. Image: Channel Seven

Henrietta then made a surprise appearance at the reunion, before she clarified that she pair didn’t initially meet up with the intention of getting back together.

“We didn’t meet up intentionally [expecting things] go like that. It was really just as friends, to be like ‘Wow what a crazy ride we’ve had together’, and then that thing that happens when we’re together happened,” she said.

Alex added: “It was just two friends catching up … it felt natural.”

The couple shared a kiss as they reunited during the finale. Image: Channel Seven

Henrietta later described herself and Alex as “soulmates”, as she gushed about her new man and the pair shared several passionate kisses.

“We are quite different people on some level, but soulmates,” she said.

Addressing Alex directly, she added: “I think from the start we had that emotional connection and I love the fact that you’re really down to earth and you’re really hard working. You are really gentlemanly and when we’re alone together you’re actually really open.”

Alex admitted he had been transformed by his experience on the show and being with Henrietta.

“I feel happy and I feel confident again and I haven’t felt like that for a long time. I feel alive again and I’m very lucky.’

Jess is yet to comment publicly on Alex's change of heart. Image: Channel Seven

The 2020 season of Farmer Wants A Wife has proven to be somewhat successful, with three of the show's five farmers finding love.

Farmer Neil is still with his chosen partner Justine, while Farmer Sam, who famously quit the show after the death of his grandfather and he failed to form a reciprocal connection with any of his contestants, has since found love with a woman he met on Instagram.

Farmer Harry and Farmer Nick have since split with the women they chose and are now both single.