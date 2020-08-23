Farmer Alex with the four women he picked to date him on the show. Image: Channel Seven

During his final single date with Henrietta before he was forced to pick his chosen lady, Alex found himself unable to fully commit to the 31-year-old.

“I am conflicted. I can never give a definite answer … what do I feel?” Alex said.

Hurt by his inability to commit, Henrietta declared that she wasn’t the right person for Alex.

“I can’t keep opening my heart to someone who feels like that .. and if it is hard [to choose me], then I’m not the right person,” she said.

“For you to still sit there and say you’re so confused, you’ve got two gorgeous girls, I just think, in my heart, I want someone that’s sure.”

She then said to Alex: “How would you feel if I walked away from the table right now and said you know what Alex? I’m not going to be there at the end?”

Alex replied that he’d be “devastated” if she left the show.

Henrietta broke down in tears as Alex explained he couldn't pick between herself and Jess. Image: Channel Seven

Speaking to producers in a piece to camera, Alex explained he was trying got “do the right thing and not just sit there and tell her we’re going to live happily ever after. I still have another girl that I care about. If Jess asked me the same thing, I’d give her the exact same answer and she wouldn’t like it either, but that’s just how it is.”

As Henrietta began to cry, Alex apologised for hurting her, before Henrietta picked up her bag and prepared to leave the date.

She abruptly declared to Alex, “I actually don’t think you’re the right person for me,” before exiting their date.

“Bye Alex. Take care of yourself,” she said.

Alex was "devastated" when Henrietta left. Image: Channel Seven

Alex screamed into his hate in frustration. Image: Channel Seven

A distraught Alex was then seen screaming into his hat in frustration.

“That moment for me was like every single break up i’ve ever had in my entire life just combined into one very intense moment,” he said.

“It really upsets me how this has all gone down. I didn’t expect it to end like that. She stormed out of the room … and that might be the last time I ever see her.”

Viewers will get to see how the drama between Henrietta and Alex plays out during the finale of Farmer Wants A Wife, which airs on Monday at 7.30pm on Seven.