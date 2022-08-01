Sam Armytage will most the reality series. Seven

Host Natalie Gruzlewski also made an appearance, as did Samantha Armytage, who joins the show in a guest role with her own "Sam's Choice" segment.

"I fell in love with a farmer myself," Sam reveals in the trailer.

"So, I can't wait to help them find the one!"

Sam has found love with equestrian businessman Richard Lavender in the real world, making her the perfect accompanying host for the show.

Sam found love in businessman Richard Lavender. Instagram

And now the most important part: the country contestants looking for love!

We met Farmers Ben, James, Will, Harry, Paige, and Benjamin in the trailer, who revealed how keen they are to meet their 'one' as the series progresses.

And it looks like they might be in with a bit of luck, given this show is proven to work. Across its original seasons on Channel Nine, the series bred 10 successful couples, most of which are now married with children.

While Channel Seven's reboot has been less satisfying when it comes to happy endings, 2022 just might be the year!

Meet the new farmers below.

Farmer Ben Seven

Farmer Ben, 27 – Wingham, NSW

A dairy farmer who wears his heart on his sleeve, Ben is looking for an old-fashioned romance like his parents and grandparents. A doting father to a three-year-old-girl, Ben is looking for someone who is family-oriented and loves kids.

His ideal woman is supportive and kind, not afraid to take charge and speak up, but still has a listening ear and a compassionate shoulder.

Farmer Benjamin Seven

Farmer Benjamin, 33 – Guyra, NSW

Sheep farmer and "agricultural enthusiast," Benjamin also has a creative side, with a degree in drama and co-ownership of a record label. Not to mention he's a DJ who produces music and dabbles in the visual arts.

You might recognise him from a viral video in 2021, when he made a video tribute to his late Aunty Deb after he was unable to attend her funeral due to border closure.

Benjamin is looking for a partner who is independent, funny and creative. He says a woman who has dreams and aspirations would appeal to him.

Farmer Paige Seven

Farmer Paige, 27 – Cassilis, NSW

A first-generation sheep and cattle farmer, Paige knew she wanted to be a farmer at the age of 15 and she made it happen. Now, she's looking for The One and she's sure to make that happen, too.

Paige's ideal partner is honest, driven and shares similar interests like horse riding and campdrafting (which - Google has informed us - is a sport involving horse riding). City boys are welcome to apply so long as they're keen to be shown the ropes. After all, she came from the city once, too!

Farmer Will Seven

Farmer Will, 26 – Berriwillock, Victoria

A broadacre and sheep farmer who describes himself as an upbeat and positive person, Will looks like a right ray of sunshine. Look at that smile!

Family is a very important part of Will’s life and he's on the search for someone who is confident, has respect for themselves and has space for someone else in their life.

Farmer Harry Seven

Farmer Harry, 23 – Kyabram, Victoria

At just 23 years old, dairy farmer Harry has recently finished studying and has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness and is currently pursuing Certificate III in Regenerative Agriculture.

Harry loves preparing a meal and sharing it with someone he likes, with Italian being his favourite cuisine. His ideal woman has a positive attitude, is honest, knows how to let her hair down and – most importantly – is a good communicator.

Farmer Wants A Wife will be kicking off very soon, and while there's no premiere date just yet, we're expecting to see it after the Commonwealth Games, which are now airing on Channel Seven.

Bring on the love stories!

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.

Ready for your own fairytale love story? Sign up for eharmony!