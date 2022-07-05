"MAFS Australia is so much better." Nine Network

But not everyone was reassured, with many American viewers surprised by the mid-season cancellation.

Fans have been left hanging following the unexpected cancellation, with many of the series’ most popular scandals such as the nude photo scandal and cheating dramas not aired yet.

“I watched episode 23 on the app yesterday… They better not leave us hanging!” one person tweeted.

It's unclear why the network decided to cancel the show, seeing as though 300,000 viewers is a more-than-acceptable rating in the American cable TV environment.

While many fans were quick to share their support for the show, news of its cancellation also brought many critiques.

Discontent felt by some viewers was evident through numerous negative comments, revealing unhappiness with previous casting choices and repetitive cheating scandals.

“They don’t care about the marriages. It’s all about the ratings. I used to love the show until they started to allow cheating. Show should be cancelled worldwide” one disheartened viewer shared.

Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer were one of the most controversial couples on the show. Nine Network

The Australian version of the franchise is one of the most popular, airing in both the US and the UK, with many American fans quick to share their preference for the Australian seasons.

“You blew it, Lifetime! MAFS Australia is so much better. Show all the Australian seasons [on TV] and stream the inferior U.S. version,” one person tweeted.

“So much better than the US one. It’s obviously scripted but the drama makes it worth watching. The US one pretends to be ‘real’, such a bore,” another person wrote.

“Can’t wait. This is my favourite show. The Aussie version is by far, 150 per cent better than the US version,” added another.

Currently, season 10 of MAFS Australia is in the works, and is already making headlines amid claims that producers were approaching widows to ask them to star on the show.

However, the Nine Network was quick to deny this.

“The casting of the next season of MAFS is not targeting those who have recently lost their partner,” a representative told New Idea.