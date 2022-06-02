Olivia and Jackson’s relationship is on the rocks after he cheated. Nine

Olivia, sitting by Jackson’s side, then added: “We’re hanging in there. We’re staying together. We’ve got a lot of healing to do but ultimately, we love each other and it’s not worth throwing away.”

The pair went on to thank fans for all the love and support during “this hard time”. It comes after Olivia shared a separate yet similar message just hours before.

“I’ve seen so many beautiful messages and people checking in and I just wanted to let you know that although I’m so heartbroken and so embarrassed, I am OK,” she said.

“Your kindness means everything right now. I will be focusing on healing from this privately.”

Olivia released this statement on Tuesday. Instagram

During the last weekend of May, Jackson and Olivia’s relationship hit a massive curveball when Jackson was caught kissing another woman.

Footage of Jackson locking lips with the mystery woman – later identified as Hannah Hughes – went viral over the weekend, after they were spotted making out in a bar in Melbourne.

After footage of the kiss blew up online, Olivia was left “speechless” by the whole ordeal, but continued to stand by Jackson.

“We’re still together... I have told him to have a big think about what he wants,” she told the Daily Mail.

WATCH BELOW: MAFS' Jackson Lonie caught kissing another woman

As for the woman on the other side of it all, Hannah has spoken very publicly about what happened, and told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she wasn’t aware Jackson and Olivia were still together.

“I don’t keep up with it all. I knew of him, I’m not going to lie, I knew of Olivia but I wasn’t sure what was happening with their relationship because I don’t follow any of the MAFS drama,” she said.

“Me and my friend had gone up to him because she had pointed him out. She was like ‘oh that’s Jackson from MAFS’.”

“So we’d gone up and spoke to him then went and danced and did our own thing then we went back again just to have small talk and that’s when the kiss happened.”

Hannah, the woman Jackson kissed, has shared her version of events. Instagram

She went on to explain that she doesn’t remember the exact details of how she and Jackson started kissing, saying: “Most of it is a blur but I know we were already talking as you can see in the video.”

She also clarified an earlier comment she made where she said the kiss was “innocent”, emphasising that it was from her side of things.

“I was just going out with my friends, the whole night to me was innocent. And unfortunately, this occurred but it wasn’t like I was seeking anything out,” she said.

The 20-year-old also revealed she gave Jackson her number but the pair are yet to speak.

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!