Robert Irwin has seemingly left fans nonplussed after sharing a sweet snap of himself, which bore a remarkable resemblance to his late father Steve. Instagram

A third person added: “Didn't look at the name on the shirt and honest to god thought I was looking at Steve.”

Robert, who is an avid photographer, was just two years old when his father was killed by a stingray barb in a tragic underwater accident in 2006.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on snap, with one person writing: “Woah I had to double take, I thought this was an old photo of Steve Irwin.” Getty

Since Steve’s death, Robert, along with his sister Bindi and mum Terri, has continued to carry on his legacy by protecting Australian wildlife.

Robert’s delightful snap comes after it was reported that his rumoured relationship with American teen star Emmy Perry had come to an end.

After Emmy shared a snap of herself and Robert at Disneyland, leading to whispers that the pair were officially an item, she seemingly shut down the rumour mill with another pic.

Taking to Instagram recently, Emmy shared a snap of herself and American actor Jack Dylan Grazer, along with the caption: “Never, ever change.”