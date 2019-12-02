Robert was pictured earlier this year with Glee star Emmy Perry, 15, and the two have been very close ever since.

Robert Irwin pictured with Glee star Emmy Perry Getty

Like Robert, the US-born actress is an animal advocate and even has a rescue charity called Emmy’s Hope.

After the Irwins embarked on a whirlwind US trip to promote their new show Crikey! It’s the Irwins, it is believed Robert took the opportunity to catch up with the young starlet.

The young couple have reportedly been dating since earlier this year. Instagram

The pair also follow each other on Instagram. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a member of the Irwin family has found love in the US. Robert’s mum Terri was born in Eugene, Oregon, and Bindi, 21, is engaged to wakeboarder Chandler Powell, who is from Florida.

Bindi, 21, is engaged to wakeboarder Chandler Powell Instagram

