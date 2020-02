Robert Irwin pictured with Glee star Emmy Perry. Getty

Shortly afterwards, Emmy shared a snap of herself and Robert enjoying a day out at Disneyland, leading to whispers that the pair were officially an item.

However, a recent Instagram post by the actress and animal advocate suggests she may have moved on with a new beau.

Jack Dylan Grazer and Emmy Perry. Instagram

In a prom-themed photo shoot, the 15-year-old actress is pictured with American actor Jack Dylan Grazer. The series of romantic images is captioned by Emmy: “Never, ever change.”

Poor Robert! His rumoured former flame has moved on with an actor. Supplied

