I’m A Celebrity star Charlotte Crosby appeared to have an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, during the campmates’ challenge on Tuesday. Network 10

Footage from the episode shows Charlotte giving her shorts a gentle tug, before her pants fall down, revealing her derriere.

“Me pants are coming down!” Charlotte told co-host Dr Chris Brown, who awkwardly replied: “Yeah... I know.”

Co-host Julia Morris chimed in: “Don't worry about your pants,” before asking Miguel to help the bubbly personality back to the bottom of the stairs.

The 29-year-old was taking part in the Elephant Snot trail, which required campmates to scale a set of slippery stairs without falling over, when he shorts appeared to fall down. Network 10

Miguel began scaling the stairs to help Charlotte, but she eventually slipped and plummeted to the base of the stairs, where she splashed into a puddle of faux Elephant snot.

Charlotte’s pants-down experience comes after she called out fellow campmate Tom for not engaging with her enough, and then suggesting that all she does is “party”.

In an awkward get-to-know-you session of sorts, Charlotte repeatedly asked Tom about his professional life, but he failed to reciprocate and ask her any questions about her work.

While it initially looked as though Charlotte’s shorts fell down by themselves, it was later revealed the former Geordie Shore star may have given them a bit of a helping hand. Network 10

Following their conversation, Charlotte told viewers: “One thing that Tom has never done is, like, sat down and asked me any questions about me.”

When Charlotte made light of the fact that Tom hadn’t asked her “one single question” about her work, the 49-year-old apologised, saying he had only seen her in a house on TV.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.