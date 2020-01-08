Footage from the episode shows Charlotte giving her shorts a gentle tug, before her pants fall down, revealing her derriere.
“Me pants are coming down!” Charlotte told co-host Dr Chris Brown, who awkwardly replied: “Yeah... I know.”
Co-host Julia Morris chimed in: “Don't worry about your pants,” before asking Miguel to help the bubbly personality back to the bottom of the stairs.
Miguel began scaling the stairs to help Charlotte, but she eventually slipped and plummeted to the base of the stairs, where she splashed into a puddle of faux Elephant snot.
Charlotte’s pants-down experience comes after she called out fellow campmate Tom for not engaging with her enough, and then suggesting that all she does is “party”.
In an awkward get-to-know-you session of sorts, Charlotte repeatedly asked Tom about his professional life, but he failed to reciprocate and ask her any questions about her work.
Following their conversation, Charlotte told viewers: “One thing that Tom has never done is, like, sat down and asked me any questions about me.”
When Charlotte made light of the fact that Tom hadn’t asked her “one single question” about her work, the 49-year-old apologised, saying he had only seen her in a house on TV.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.