I’m A Celebrity star Charlotte Crosby has reportedly admitted to having lip fillers and also come clean about her love of Botox. Instagram

Explaining his actions, Ryan quipped: “You dribbled, you didn’t even know… do you feel those lips,” before laughing out loud.

He continued: “Can you even feel those lips anymore?”

Trying not to laugh, Charlotte responded: “I don't think my lips are that big!”

Charlotte has yet again addressed the issue of her voluptuous lips, while having a heart-to-heart with fellow campmate Ryan Gallagher. Network 10

Ryan, who was sitting next to fellow campmate Dilruk, then burst into laughter, before saying: “None of us said no!”

Charlotte quipped: “My lips look like a baboon's a***,” before Ryan said: “An orangutan's bum.”

He jokingly added: “I don't want that kiss any more, you're fine, just move on.”

While chatting with the former Married At First Sight hunk, it appeared Charlotte accidentally dribbled mid-sentence, which Ryan flirtatiously wiped away from her mouth. Getty

Charlotte, who had previously promised Ryan a kiss, if he jumped out of the plane during episode one, then told Dilruk: “I didn’t give him it [the kiss].”

Ryan replied: “Yes, I’m very aware of that!’ to which Charlotte replied: “I smelled your fart, I feel like that's...” before the trio laughed out loud.

According to The Sun, Charlotte previously admitted to having had lip filler in the past, and reportedly said she wasn't ruling out getting a "boob job" in the future, as well as more filler and Botox.