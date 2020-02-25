RELATED: How To Get The Ultimate Winged Eyeliner

Prep Your Eyes!

Before you even put colour on your eyes, make sure you have a layer of eye primer on your lids. It may seem like an unnecessary step but trust us, you wouldn’t want your eye-makeup to last for just a few hours. An eye primer helps prevent creasing, smudging, and frequent touch-ups.

Don’t start reaching for that face primer, yet. There’s a big difference between a regular face primer and an eye primer. Face primers contain smoothening and blurring ingredients such as silicone that helps create a flat barrier between your skin and make-up. On the other hand, eye primers have a tacky formula to it that helps eyeshadows adhere easier to your lids so it lasts throughout the day.

Keep It Natural

Going to the grocery store or the bank? Casual situations call for a toned-down eyeshadow for blue eyes. Champagne, taupe and coral are neutral eye colours that can help your blue eyes stand out while keeping it low-key. Also, consider adding cooler tones of beige and brown to accentuate your crease or elongate your eyes. Just don’t go too vibrant with neutral colours as they’ll destroy the ‘bare face’ illusion.

Pair it with a natural face look with minimal concealer and blush, and you’ll have everyone thinking you’re fearless for going out makeup-free.

Consider Buying This: Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Palette

If you’re not a fan of colourful make-up looks and just want a palette that you can use every day, Urban Decay Naked Reloaded would be perfect for you!

Warm Metallics

Most people say that brown-ish warm tones are the best eyeshadow for blue eyes and we couldn’t agree more! But we suggest taking it to the next level by using shimmer versions of these pigments. A smokey eye with gold, copper, and rust glitter eyeshadow will set your blue eyes ablaze.

Brush on a grey base to contrast the warm colours and make transitioning into your crease easier.

Consider Buying This: Huda Beauty Topaz Obsessions Palette

If you’re an on-the-go stunner, this palette will give your eyes the contrast they need while being small enough to fit in your purse.

Blue Everyone Away

Blue eye make-up seems redundant if you have blue eyes but trust us, particular shades of blue will help intensify your baby blues. For nighttime, shades like dark blue or navy blue look great smoked out with a pop of electric blue in the middle. For daytime, pastel hues and blue-ish green tones on your lid would make your eyes look more focused and emphasised.

If you really want to go for it use a turquoise eyeliner!

Consider Buying This: Jeffree Star Cosmetics Blue Blood Palette

Complete with a wide range of blue shades and beautiful transition shades that’ll work on any skin tone, this palette will give you the best ice queen look.

Jewel Tones

Purple and green jewel tones will make your eyes as striking as possible! Be careful though, because lighter hues of these colours will just wash out your beautiful blue spheres. When picking purple shadows go as intense and as dark as you can with amethyst, royal purple, and deep indigo. Same goes for green eyeshadows. Make sure you avoid those with a yellow-ish tone as they’ll surely make your eyes look dull and faded.

Try to create a fabulous witchy night look with a dark purple shade on your lid with green eyeshadow on the inner corner and underneath your eye.

Consider Buying This: Mac Single Eyeshadows

Green and purple isn’t a very popular colour story for palettes. Thank God that Mac has single eyeshadows to help you pick the green and purple shades that fit your blue eyes best.

Anything Is Possible

The best eyeshadow for blue eyes is completely dependent on how you want to make yourself stand out. Be as creative as you can! Do a pink cut-crease if you’re feeling extra feminine or play around with peach tones for that summer vibe. For an evening look, stay away from black smokey-eyes as they’ll look too heavy when partnered with your blue eyes and instead, stick to brown smokey-eyes.

Go ham with your eyeshadow for blue eyes and paint the next masterpiece on your lids!

Consider Buying This: James Charles X Morphe Eyeshadow Palette

With 39 shades, we doubt you won’t have the urge to blend everything on your lid. Unleash your inner artist using this palette and accentuate those blue eyes!

