Emma Watkins tied the knot with long-term love Oliver Brian in an intimate country wedding ceremony on the first weekend of May. Instagram

The 32-year-old also revealed that she made the flower crown herself and even did her own hair and makeup for the big day – and she looked divine.

She and Oliver – whom she affectionately calls Ollie – announced their engagement in 2021 but shared few details about their wedding plans in the leadup to their nuptials.

In fact, when our sister site Now To Love spoke to Emma just over a week before her wedding, the charismatic star didn't even hint that the ceremony was just days away.

"We have tried [to plan], but now we've had a bit of time to be able to see our families as well," she said at the time.

"That was a real choice to be able to spend more time with both of our families, especially now that we have new little nephews. The little one is three, and the older one knows how to FaceTime us constantly."

Emma and Oliver first crossed paths behind the scenes of The Wiggles, where Emma was in the leading role and Oliver was working as a backup musician.

They knew each other for four years before he finally asked her out to dinner and romance blossomed, though Emma chose to keep much of their relationship private.

"He's very opposite to me," Emma told Stellar. "He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals.

"He loves talking about the environment and food production. It's not very 'Wiggly', but it's been nice for me to talk about things not just concerning ourselves, but people everywhere around the world."

We're so happy to see the couple tie the knot and can't wait to see where they go for their honeymoon.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony!