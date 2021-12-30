Emma Watkins has spoken about what she'll miss now that she has left The Wiggles. Instagram

The post was soon liked by Lachy Wiggle himself, who penned a loving tribute to his former co-worker following her final performance with the group.

"Tonight while we watch @carolsdomain I will be taking a moment to celebrate and reflect on the wiggly wonder that is @emma_wiggle," he said last Thursday.

"We met in 2009 and have made a lifetime of memories in what has been a jam packed 12 years of friendship and fun."

He went on to add: "When I look over to Emma I am overcome with a wave of emotional happiness. For so many children and families all over the world, the girl with the bow in her hair will live on forever in their hearts including mine."

Following Emma's departure from the children's band, Lachy penned a sweet tribute to his ex-wife. Instagram

Emma became the first-ever woman to join The Wiggles in 2012 when the group underwent a major shake-up with the introduction of new, younger cast members. Back-up dancers Lachlan Gillespie and Simon Pryce also joined the core group alongside original Wiggle, Anthony Field. In 2013 - not long after the new line-up debut - Emma and Purple Wiggle Lachy began dating - though they kept their romance a secret from cast and crew members for two years.

After confirming their relationship in 2015, the pair soon announced their engagement and later tied the knot in a picture-perfect ceremony at the Hopewood House in Bowral in front of 200 family members and friends in April 2016. Sadly, the Wiggly couple wasn't meant to be, with the pair announcing their split just two years into their marriage.

Emma has once again found love with Oliver Brian. Instagram

The pair remained close friends following the amicable split, with both Lachy and Emma going on to find love again with partners they met through their work with The Wiggles.

In 2019, Emma declared she was in love with her new man, Wiggles band member Oliver Brian, revealing that the sweet couple met behind the scenes of The Wiggles, with Oliver working as a backup musician for the group.

In April this year, fans were overjoyed when the loved-up couple announced the news of their engagement with a sweet post on Instagram.

"When life gets more sparkly ✨💍❤️," the singer beamed alongside a loved-up snap with her husband-to-be.

WATCH: Lachy Wiggle enjoys a cuddle with one of his daughters after work (Article continues after video)

Proving that she and ex-husband Lachy were still on good terms, the Purple Wiggle was one of the first to congratulate the pair on their happy news.

"Love you guys," Lachy said with a slew of purple love heart emojis.