Elyse and Josh, who won the 2017 season of The Block, first announced their second pregnancy in January this year.
"Very, very grateful for baby number 2," Elyse wrote alongside a gallery of cute family snaps on Instagram.
"Halfway until Sunny is a big brother."
Many of the couple's friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, including Anna Heinrich, Steph Claire Smith, Ashy Barty, and Bec Judd.
The 29-year-old model gave birth to Sunny Barker in February 2021, revealing to our sister publication WHO that motherhood was "the best."
"I'm adoring it!" she explained.
"I feel like I say this all the time, but things get better and better every day."
"It's been new, unpredictable, wholesome. I am loving the role of Mum, and grateful to be where I am with my beautiful family," Elyse also told WHO, shortly after her first son's birth.
"Sunny is growing into such a little dude now. He's so alert and fun, he's loving, full of smiles and he is so cuddly. I could smooch him all day long."
"Josh and I often look at photos of him in bed. Almost every night the two of us look at each other thinking, "Should we get him up for a quick cuddle? It's tempting!"
This article originally appeared in our sister publication WHO Magazine.