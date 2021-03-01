The Block's Elyse Knowles and Josh Barker welcome first child. Channel Nine

Elyse, who first met Josh in Byron Bay, NSW in 2013 before they competed on The Block together in 2017 previously spoke about her pregnancy journey, to WHO.

The Myer ambassador admitted she’s had fully embraced her newfound curves and divulged she was “loving the changes” that motherhood brings.

“It’s just so incredible how a woman's body can grow a human,” Elyse said.

“It excites me every week to read about how the little person inside me is developing and it makes me burst with excitement to watch my belly grow! I feel very lucky.”

However, the pregnancy wasn’t without its pitfalls and Elyse added that she suffered severe morning sickness in her first trimester.

“During those first 8 or so weeks I was so sick I couldn’t even walk to the bathroom without feeling as though I was seconds away from throwing up,” she explained.

“The first trimester tested me big time! I was eating whatever I could simply to survive the nausea!”

In September, Elyse and Josh announced they were expecting their first child together.

The 27-year-old model and her long term partner revealed their happy news on Instagram, posting several adorable photos of Elyse’s growing baby bump.

“And then there were 3 #babybarker,” Elyse captioned her post, alongside three cute snaps of the couple posing together while on holidays in Alice Springs.

While Elyse has worked as a model for years, fronting campaigns for brands including Seafolly for years, before signing on as Myer ambassador in 2018, she became a household name following her successful stint on the Channel Nine renovation reality show in 2017, alongside Josh.

The couple won the series after the house they renovated sold at auction for a whopping $3.067 million. The property was bought by Aussie comedian Dave Hughes.

The huge financial win allowed Elyse and Josh to pay off their own mortgage.