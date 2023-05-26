Instagram

Elyse and Josh welcomed their darling baby boy Sunny into the world on the 25th of February 2021.

"The next chapter in our lives and the best chapter yet. And it's called Sunny," the couple captioned their official announcement post.

After six months earthside, Elyse and Josh finally revealed little Sunny's face for the first time.

"The best six months of our lives. Sunny brightening up every single day like we couldn't ever have imagined."

"We wanted to keep him to ourselves for a while but it feels right to share him now."

"This is why we are here @joshy.barker to bring up this little man safe happy and healthy. We love you buddy. Love mum and dad xxx #sunnybarker"

All smiles with daddy!

"We love you so much daddy @joshy.barker I can't wait to grow into big boy, learn off you, and do all the fun adventures with you. Love Sunny," Elyse captioned an Instagram post pretending to be her young son.

Just look at that squishy little face, our hearts are bursting!

A family that holidays together stays together!

Just look at these adorable action-packed snaps from Elyse, Josh, and Sunny's first family vacay across Australia together.

Elyse calls Sunny her "little ray of sunshine."

Sunny is growing up fast!

Just look at the handsome little fella at the ripe old age of one year old when he officially graduated from baby to toddler.

We only wish we were as cool as Sunny in those sunglasses!

Perhaps he will take after his mummy model Elyse?

Getting up close and personal with the local wildlife (aka cute island dogs) during a family trip to Thailand.

Sunny was a very handsome little ring bearer for his uncle's wedding in February 2023.

Don't the Knowles-Barker family scrub up nicely?

Kisses for mummy during a hike in Tasmania up Cradle Mountain.

Sunny celebrated two years of being 'sunny side up' with a delicious homemade birthday cake.

"My little man, soon to be a big brother 🤍🤍" Elyse captioned this stunning maternity photo as she prepared for baby number two!

This family is all giggles, and all smiles!

Sunny flying sky high thanks to Daddy's throwing skills.

Elyse and Josh welcomed their second baby boy into the world on May 18th, 2023.

"Zai Barker 🤍 To love and protect," Elyse and Josh captioned their happy announcement post.

Just look at this little gumnut, we are sure Elyse and Josh will remain in their love bubble indefinitely now!

We especially love this first family snap of the four.