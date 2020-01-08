Elton John is the latest celebrity to show his support for the Australian public by donating a whopping $1million to help bushfire victims. Getty

“There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.

“And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking.

“Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million dollars to support the bushfire relief fund,” he told fans.

The 72-year-old superstar revealed that he was making the substantial pledge during his concert at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Tuesday, much to the delight of his fans. Instagram

After making the announcement, Elton went on to say how much he loved Australia, referring to it as a “magnificent country”.

“I love it here so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart, so we have to come together, we have to fight and this is my bit towards it," he said.

“I love Australia so much. To those who have lost their homes, God bless, I hope that your lives will be repaired very, very soon.”

After making the announcement, Elton went on to say how much he loved Australia, referring to it as a “magnificent country”. Instagram

Elton’s pledge comes after Chris Hemsworth joined the long list of celebrities who have donated money to Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The Thor star took to Instagram to announce a $1 million donation "to support the fight against bushfires in Australia".

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars,” Chris wrote.