Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a very close friendship with Elton John over the years, so it seems only fitting that he should offer them advice from time to time. Getty

While the details of their conversation have never been revealed, Marie Claire has since reported that Elton was overheard making a very specific comment about the Duchess.

According to the publication, the singer apparently couldn’t resist from complimenting Meghan on one very important feature of her red-carpet ensemble – her shoes.

“I’m admiring your shoes,” Elton reportedly told the Duchess.

When the singer was captured whispering something into Meghan’s ear at the London premiere of The Lion King in July, it left many fans wondering what they were talking about. Getty

Meghan, who was wearing a stunning black satin Jason Wu dress, teamed her glamorous ensemble with a pair of black satin heels adorned with diamante straps by Aquazurra.

The 38-year-old former Suits actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband the Duke of Sussex, who looked every inch the dapper gent in a black suite and bow tie.

The stylish couple, who were special guests at the glitzy affair at the Odeon Theatre, are well know to be committed to helping protect endangered animals in Africa and around the world. Getty

Following the event, they took to Instagram to share a photo, along with a message about a global campaign to protect the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa.

“This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre,” the message began.

“The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet.”