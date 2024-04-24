El Jannah is taking over Victoria with four new locations. El Jannah

With stores already open across NSW, ACT and VIC, the four new food spots will join El Jannah’s pre-existing locations in Bayswater North, Broadmeadows, Campbellfield, Craigieburn, Mitcham, Pakenham and Preston.

Renowned for its soulful and flavoursome dishes, the name ‘El Jannah’ translates to ‘heaven’ in Arabic. While the chain’s charcoal chicken is the star of the show, it’s El Jannah’s famous garlic sauce (also known as toum) that keeps customers flocking back.

El Jannah had its humble beginnings in Granville back in 1998, where founder Andre Estephan, a Lebanese immigrant, originally worked as a taxi driver for the first few years he lived in Australia.

Longing to bring the rich taste of Middle Eastern cuisine down under, Estephan spent months of trial and error perfecting the five-ingredient recipe that gives El Jannah’s famous charcoal chicken its signature taste. And thus, the Western Sydney success story was born.

The charcoal chicken joint has a cult following in Sydney. El Jannah

Leaning on Sydney’s existing obsession with chicken shops, Estephan grew a steady cult following, which has since stood the test of time.

The brand’s success is a testament to the power of word of mouth, as well as its commitment to providing healthy, high-quality, fresh ingredients every day.

That said, El Jannah isn’t your average fast-food restaurant. With a huge emphasis on family (and flavour), each meal served is designed to be shared. Expect the new locations to become your household’s new favourite meeting place, as well as great budget-friendly date night spots.

The new Victorian store can be found at Shops 1-3, 26 Princes Highway in Dandenong. Make sure to head in store between 11am and 12pm on April 27 so you don’t miss out on El Jannah’s opening special. Learn more here.