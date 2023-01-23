Cinnabon opened up in Sydney Instagram

“Cinnabon does plan to expand throughout Australia. We opened our first QLD store in 2019, VIC in 2021. The pandemic slowed our growth a bit, but we just opened our first NSW store in Sydney store at Darling Square, Haymarket,” the spokesperson continued.

“The response to Darling Square has been extremely enthusiastic and our bakers have been baking as fast as they can to keep up with the queue. When the queues start to cool down, we do plan to expand the product offerings and trading hours.”

Cinnabon plans on opening bakeries in all Australian states but the timeline is yet to be confirmed.

Alby Lam, who was in charge of the Sydney store opening, said the demand for the tasty scrolls was so high that they had to shut its doors.

“If we didn’t, our bakers would never have gone home. Because the line was so long we stopped orders at 5.30pm and people were getting their scrolls at 8pm,” he said.

“It’s been insanely crazy.”