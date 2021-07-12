Channel 7’s official Olympic host, Edwina Bartholomew, assures New Idea we’re all “in for a real treat”. New Idea

“Japanese culture is a mix of ancient history and the funky street culture – there’s a really cool spirit to Tokyo, so I think we’ll see that brilliant mix,” she reveals.

Certainly, Edwina is familiar with all that Japan has to offer, after spending six years of her adolescence there.

“I lived there from about the age of 9 to 15. My dad, who worked for BHP, his job took us over there,” Edwina explains, revealing that these games have a “very special place” in her heart.

“We lived in Shibuya, it’s a ginormous city. I remember the sky never went dark because of all the lights. It was so wonderful and such an eye-opening experience.

“We moved over as a family of five and I remember every weekend, our parents would take us to a different temple and a different shrine, trying to soak up as much experience as we could.”

While the 38-year-old, who shares 1-year-old daughter, Molly, with husband Neil, admits she’s very excited to see karate added to the line-up of competitive sports this year, she didn’t dabble in the ancient sport during her time in Japan.

“I did a few tea ceremonies! But no, I didn’t get to do any karate – also no wrestling, before you ask,” she laughs.

Edwina says the addition of skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing are a testament to Japan’s youthful spirit, and are sports that will hopefully give Australia a high chance of scoring more gold.

“We have a big chance to dominate these,” she says. “All eyes are on Steph Gilmore in surfing, and then of course Australia is number one for thirteen events in swimming – it’s exciting!”

From the first day of the games, Edwina says viewers will be captivated by the stunning Japanese landscapes as some of the world’s best cyclists compete against the backdrop of Mt Fuji.

“We had a holiday house at the base of the mountain and we could often visit,” she says, explaining fans will not miss anything thanks to Channel 7’s cross-platform coverage.

It’s a busy road ahead for the star, who will likely be watching the games “24/7” as she prepares for the afternoon coverage alongside Matthew Shirvington, but she looks forward to enjoying it all from home with her family.

“We’re not an overly sporty family – my husband is sporty enough,” she laughs.

“If Molly takes after me in sport, there’s no hope. Right now, she shows great ability at rolling the ball along the ground. Believe me, I have great hopes that will translate into Olympic glory one day!”

