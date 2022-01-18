Dr. Chris Brown has adopted a new dog! Instagram

Chris went on to say that he had told the Animal Welfare League he had been looking for a "small rescue 'puppy'" who would take "being bossed around" by his cat Cricket in their stride.

"This tiny ‘puppy’ was brought into the shelter the next day," Chris continued. "Then this happened," referring to the cuddle from the pup.

"It was a big play from Buzz but he may just be the sweetest yet clumsiest dog I’ve ever met. Check out the face and the eyes (swipe) when I told him I needed some time to prepare Cricket for his arrival home 💔







"Oh and thanks for the introduction @awlnsw! #adoptdontshop," the The Living Room host ended his post.

Buzz will be joining Chris' other household pets, including Cricket the cat and Reg the Kelpie, who, according to the vet, get on surprisingly well - even if Cricket is in charge.

"Cricket stands up for herself. She runs the house," he told our sister site Woman's Day in 2019.

"For example, after waking me up at 3 am last night, she then settled on my pillow so that her whiskers were tickling me. And then she decided to massage my face with her paws, just in case I wasn't fully awake and ready to play!"

As for Reg, Chris assured the publication that although "he's not the most intelligent Kelpie around... he has a sweet temperament".

"He still hasn't worked out how he ended up playing second fiddle to a cat one-tenth his size. I think he missed the memo that said he's supposed to be in charge!"