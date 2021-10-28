"Your priority right now is to begin creating a more realistic life for them." Instagram

"This brings me to my biggest fear for the remainder of 2021. That we might just see a worldwide surge in separation anxiety if we don’t equip the most emotionally needy member of the family with some skills to cope…

"So here goes. Your priority right now is to begin creating a more realistic life for them. A world where, as scary as it sounds, there may not be someone around to service their constant need for pats and play."

Dr Chris went on to explain that morning and/or evening exercise with your four-legged friend should continue, it's important to "let them know it’s ok to have the Dog (or Cat) equivalent of ‘me-time’."

"This ‘D-time’ (C-time for cats) is something as simple as for 2 hours a day (let’s say between 10am and midday), no matter how much they bark, meow or rest their chin on your knee (with those pleading eyes), you don’t yield," he said.

"Just remember. It doesn’t mean you love them any less." Instagram

"The tough love here means you ignore them completely. Even get up and walk out of the room if you have to. Or go for a walk around the block.

While it may sound harsh, Dr Chris insists that this method is actually equipping them with the life skills they need to get through the future months and years.

"Over days or (preferably) weeks, you can extend this another 1 hour period in the afternoon. Just make sure the whole family is in on it. It’s no good if they know they can get their hit of affection from someone else!"

He added, "Just remember. It doesn’t mean you love them any less. Instead, it means they can focus on a bit of self-love and be comfortable with their own time.

"It’s a life skill they probably need brushing up on. Plus it’ll make your homecoming even more special. And who doesn’t need a Love Actually style, lick laden reunion that makes 10 hours out of the house look like 10 years."