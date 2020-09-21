“Chris looked downright miserable,” a source told New Idea of Dr Chris Brown's recent outing with girlfriend Brooke Meredith. Instagram

However, in May, it was claimed they’d hit a bump in the road and the handsome vet even shared a photo of a cat in July and said, “There’s been no more dependable partner in the pandemic than a face like this.”

The post came after he spent a number of weeks in his home town of Newcastle and travelled around remote Australia while Brooke, 29, has stayed in Sydney.

In April, the TV star and the 29-year-old model were first spotted together getting house-cleaning products at Bunnings Warehouse in Sydney's Randwick. This all but confirmed the pair were spending lockdown together in Chris' Clovelly home.

Are Dr Chris and Brooke on the rocks? Instagram

"They looked very much like a couple," a source told Woman’s Day.

"She [Brooke] was giggling as she wandered the aisles with Chris. They were buying mops and brooms."

Chris is believed to have met Brooke through mutual celebrity friends, including Ten talent such as Georgia Love and Brooke's best friend, Myer ambassador Elyse Knowles.

She's certainly no stranger to the celebrity world - Brooke has even featured high-profile faces such as Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and Shanina Shaik on the cover of her magazine A Conscious Collection.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!