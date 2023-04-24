MAFS bride Domenica had an explosive row with Kerri-Anne Kennerley. Channel 10

"It was bloody fantastic, and the best thing was it had nothing to do with me so I couldn’t get cancelled!’"

Speaking of being "cancelled’" Kerri-Anne Kennerley received immense backlash from the Australian public following her three-day stint in the jungle, with fans criticizing her attitude and unwillingness to participate in jungle trials.

Whilst other campmates kept their mouths shut, it was Domenica who snapped at Kerri-Anne after she became the only participant who refused to even attempt a food trial.

"Miss big contract lady, ‘Can’t tell me what to do,’" Domenica mocked Kerri-Anne before continuing; "It’s not fair - it’s not fair to everyone in there who actually tries.’"

"Why are you here, bro? Legit, actually, why are you here?’’

'Dicko' says there was more to Domenica and Kerri-Anne's exchange that didn't make it to air... Channel 10

But Dicko says the backlash was unwarranted, revealing that despite her hefty $180k payday she received to appear in the jungle, and her contract clause that allowed her to bring in her skincare, haircare, and makeup, she had "no idea’" what she was getting into.

"You’ve got to put this in context. Kerri-Anne comes from a different era, and I think in many ways she was a fish out of water on this show."

Despite this, Dicko said Kerri-Anne didn’t need him to "defend her’’ due to her being a "tough bird.’’

"She got to the top of the pile in a man’s world on her own terms, and she will be able to move on from this," he said.

"She’s a lot stronger, but I think she’s been quite vulnerable because she’s gone through a really tough time."

And I don’t want to see her upset, but I have to say she was poking the bear in that particular situation. Her tone and approach were bound to goad this girl who didn’t have a lot of restraint. So, I thought, ‘Oh s**t this is going to get ugly,’ and it did.’’