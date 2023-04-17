Celebrity agent Max Markson says Kerri-Anne will get lots of career opportunities after her I’m A Celeb stint… Getty

KAK earned the wrath of diehard I’m A Celebrity fans for refusing to take part in challenges – including a group mission to eat animal testicles. Her teary farewell after just four days in the jungle hasn’t helped her cause.

Yet Max, who has worked with a slew of Hollywood and homegrown stars, says Kerri-Anne could find herself more in demand than ever despite the mounting backlash.

“She could do luxury travel, airlines, cars, computers. She’s credible, believable, understandable and trustworthy. I wish I managed her, but I don’t!” he says.

Reflecting upon her exit, KAK says she doesn’t regret going on the confronting series and wishes she could have stayed longer – provided she didn’t have to do the challenges.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford has since claimed Kerri-Anne told him she had no choice but to leave after being subjected to a very intense 10 minute unaired showdown from Domenica, who did not hold back on the star.

