Pros
- No calorie counting
- No real structure
- Enjoy the foods you like
- No food journals, apps, counting macros, etc
- Preparing fewer meals
- Flexibility
- When done properly with healthy, nutrient dense meals, there are health benefits
Cons
- Irritability
- Insomnia
- Nausea
- Headaches
- Low energy
- Moodiness
- Hunger pains
- May not fit with your family’s eating habits
- Risk of overeating – particularly in the evening – leading to weight gain
Does it work?
Many people make poor food choices within the eating period.
I have known people to have a massive meal when they can first eat that would be way more than their normal breakfast and lunch combined. Intermittent fasting is not sustainable long-term for many.
As a practitioner, I have seen very little success with intermittent fasting. I have many patients who come in and tell me they love the 16:8 method and find it easy, but none of them are losing any weight.
Most can easily fast up until 12pm and eat until 8pm, but what I see is a false sense of security in doing this and an over consumption of calories, as well as poor food choices.
The best success that I see is with low calorie intake rather than time restrictions.
Intermittent fasting does not teach healthy eating habits, mindful eating or a healthy relationship with food.
There is also research proving that food restriction leads to binge eating, causing weight gain over time.
If you do choose to do intermittent fasting, I suggest seeking the guidance of an expert for a menu plan and see if it is suitable for you. Remember, diet quality is the key to success.