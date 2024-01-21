People may struggle to stick to their fasting schedule while socialising. Getty

Pros

No calorie counting

No real structure

Enjoy the foods you like

No food journals, apps, counting macros, etc

Preparing fewer meals

Flexibility

When done properly with healthy, nutrient dense meals, there are health benefits

Cons

Irritability

Insomnia

Nausea

Headaches

Low energy

Moodiness

Hunger pains

May not fit with your family’s eating habits

Risk of overeating – particularly in the evening – leading to weight gain

Consistent healthy habits are the key to weight loss. Getty

Does it work?

Many people make poor food choices within the eating period.

I have known people to have a massive meal when they can first eat that would be way more than their normal breakfast and lunch combined. Intermittent fasting is not sustainable long-term for many.

As a practitioner, I have seen very little success with intermittent fasting. I have many patients who come in and tell me they love the 16:8 method and find it easy, but none of them are losing any weight.

Most can easily fast up until 12pm and eat until 8pm, but what I see is a false sense of security in doing this and an over consumption of calories, as well as poor food choices.

The best success that I see is with low calorie intake rather than time restrictions.

Intermittent fasting does not teach healthy eating habits, mindful eating or a healthy relationship with food.

There is also research proving that food restriction leads to binge eating, causing weight gain over time.

If you do choose to do intermittent fasting, I suggest seeking the guidance of an expert for a menu plan and see if it is suitable for you. Remember, diet quality is the key to success.

