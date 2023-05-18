Getty Images

How many calories are in a glass of white wine?

There are numerous types of white wine, but the lowest calorie white option is - drum roll please - Chardonnay!

Chardonnay contains a respectable 84 calories per glass, making it the most waistline-friendly choice you can make.

Pinot Gris is another possibility, with 120 calories per serving (that is, in every glass).

A slightly more calorific option is a glass of Sauvignon Blanc, which has roughly 130 calories in every glass.

A glass of Sauv also contains three grams of carbs which add to the density of its makeup.

Riesling and good old-fashioned champagne are other good options, with 118 and 105 calories per glass respectively according to Web MD.

How many calories are in a glass of red wine?

While many people perceive red wine as being a heavy, dense drink, a glass of Merlot contains just 83 calories!

Better still is a delicious taste of Pinot Noir, which contains just 81 calories per glass - that's the equivalent of just 339 kilojoules.

Produced from red grapes, Pinot Noir is a lot lighter than other red wines and helpfully low in sugar.

Shiraz, on the other hand, is a richer choice ideal for drinking with a steak or gamey entree - but with 122 calories in every glass and around four grams of carbs, it's not exactly the healthy option.

What about Rosé? How many calories are in a glass?

A single glass of Rosé contains a respectable 83 calories, the same as 347 kilojoules.

Rosé earns the distinction of being the least calorific of all types of wine.

How many calories are in a bottle of wine?

According to Metro.co.uk, a standard bottle of wine - containing 750ml - will have about 600 calories.

Naturally, this figure varies depending on the colour and type of the vintage.

The ultimate calorie count hinges on the volume of alcohol in the wine.

It's important to remember that all calories from wine are pure sugar, meaning they will cause significant weight gain if consumed excessively.

Low-calorie wines, which were first marketed decades ago, are a useful option as they are slightly lower in sugar and contain an average of less than 65 calories per glass.