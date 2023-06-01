Bingo was in hospital for an undisclosed reason, could it be related to her rumoured celiac disease? ABC

In Grandad, Bingo is seen eating out of the lunch box her dad prepared for her and filled with gluten-free options, whilst, in the latter episode, Bingo is in hospital for an undisclosed reason with mum Chilli by her side.

In additional episodes where Bingo is grocery shopping with her brother and parents, the trolley is also seen being filled with gluten-free options, further breathing life into Bingo’s fan theory health diagnosis.

But despite all the hints and clues, some fans aren’t convinced that Bingo is the one with celiac disease, instead suggesting that both kids or just Bluey, are the celiacs in the household of heelers.

Fans are unsure which heeler pup is gluten free. ABC

“I think Bluey is gluten-free, not Bingo. In Daddy Dropoff the purple lunch box is ‘gluten free’ and the green lunchbox is ‘gluten not free’, in Grandad Bluey has the purple lunchbox and Bingo has the green one,” one fan of the show shared on a Reddit fan thread.

“I always just assumed they swapped lunch boxes at some point,” another commented.

“If Bluey is the gluten-free one, what was Bingo in the hospital for? That’s the only evidence I’ve seen for Bingo being the gluten-free one,” a third added to the debate.

Other fans also brought up the theory that neither Bingo nor Bluey were celiacs, given their friend Indy has a known gluten intolerance on the show and the school has possibly put a food ban on gluten for the class.