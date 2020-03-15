The Queen may not attend Bea's wedding because of coronavirus fears. Getty

The 93-year-old announced last week that she had cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the outbreak.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed.

“In consultation with the medical household and government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the Palace statement continued. “Audiences will continue as usual.”

The cancelled visits include a trip to the Camden area of London and to Cheshire in northwest England.

The news comes after the Queen urged the royal family to come together and “put on a united front” at Princess Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials.

She is said to be very concerned about the monarchy’s reputation and, as such, has laid down strict instructions for her family to make a special effort at the wedding.

Bea is set to wed property develop Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

A royal insider reportedly told The Sun that royal aides believe that the wedding will provide an opportunity to "save" the monarchy's name.

“The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again,” the source said.

“Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”