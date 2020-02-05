Rumor has it that the Queen is urging the royal family to come together and “put on a united front” at Princess Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials. Getty

“The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again,” the source said.

“Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”

Amid the palace drama, including her father’s scandal, Beatrice is said to be livid about having to repeatedly change her wedding plans.

Her Majesty is said to be very concerned about the monarchy’s reputation and, as such, has laid down strict instructions for her extended family to make a special effort at the wedding. Getty

Despite the bad news, royal insiders reportedly told the publication the wedding will still go ahead on Friday May 29, as previously reported, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

“The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead,” an insider said.

News of Beatrice’s wedding woes comes amid reports that Edo has reportedly been spending time with his ex, Dara Huang.

Royal aides believe Beatrice's wedding will provide an opportunity to "save" the monarchy's name. Getty

The property tycoon - who shares three-year-old son Wolfie with his ex - reportedly got his hair cut by the brunette beauty in recent months, which apparently irked Bea.

A well-placed source also revealed to The Mail on Sunday that Bea isn’t so happy with the fact that Edo and his ex are still on good terms.

“Having initially been very cool about their friendship, Bea would rather there was a little more distance between Dara and Edo after all,” the source said.