These madcap mates are going on tour! Supplied

It was a massive task for Denise to recover from her 13-month ordeal with TN, as the condition is known to leave sufferers in immense agony.

“After almost giving up on life because the pain was so unbearably excruciating, I underwent brain surgery in June 2022,” says Denise.

“When the anaesthesia wore off, I couldn’t believe I was once again pain-free and had my old life back.

“Along with my family, Craig was a lifesaver during those dark times. He kept my spirits up.”

“I wouldn’t be here without Craig!” Supplied

Denise and Craig first met in 1994 at an opening night party for Hello, Dolly!

“Denise was starring in the show and somehow I wound up back in her Melbourne hotel suite for an afterparty-afterparty,” recalls Craig, who shares it “set the scene for our decades of friendship”.

Since then, they’ve pretty much seen and done it all.

“We’ve gone parasailing, zip-lining, indoor skydiving, rock climbing, horse riding, go-kart racing, learned how to surf, and even practiced for my funeral,” Denise says with a chuckle.

“Or at least Craig does the adrenalin junkie stuff – I just sit back, have a champagne, and laugh at his shenanigans!”

“Together we howl ourselves hoarse," says Denise. Supplied

Craig was also the one who got Denise her regular gig on Studio 10 back in 2014.

Now the ever-watchable duo is firing up the fun, and sharing the gossip, in their new club show Alive & Kicking.

“We’ve been having the best time. The audiences are loving our crazy schtick,” says Denise.

“Not only is Craig one of the funniest people I know, but he always has the best gossip. I like his style because he’s not nasty.”

Looking to take the show nationwide, Craig adds: “It’s all about people forgetting their troubles and having a great time. Denise sings I try to, it’s wall-to-wall laughs, plus plenty of hot, juicy goss. A winning combo, it seems.”