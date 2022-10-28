Denise Drysdale Supplied

No empty nest for me!

We live close enough to call in easily and the grandkids come over regularly. At 17 months, little Heidi is a toddler, so I have to hide the ornaments and be ever-vigilant, otherwise it’s a free-for-all. Expect havoc!

Bodhi and I make popcorn and have movie nights. I have suggested they could move into my place, which has separate areas, but they didn’t seem keen! I’d be hard to live with – I’m set in my ways and like things neat and clean.

Building a granny flat would be the best way to do it. You’d get invited in on the understanding you don’t outstay your welcome. I think if that was to be a permanent situation, you’d definitely need ground rules. I’d want to remain independent. I’d wait till they were out then go and use the kitchen. I’ll be cooking for a long time to come.

Help at hand

There’s lots of pros to living nearby and no real cons. One good thing is being able to drop off our dogs with each other when we are working or away. Buddy has moved around with us all and he’s 18 now. He’s a dear little thing.

Especially in the last year, when I’ve had serious health issues and brain surgery, I’ve been truly fortunate to have everyone so close. Rob took me to appointments and the hospital. I’d have been in strife otherwise. And I think COVID really changed everything.

When you can see someone any time you want, you take it for granted, but COVID made us think about what’s important – and that’s seeing family.