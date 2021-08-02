This month, an obsessed fan – who was convicted of stalking Delta last year – admitted to once again skulking around the star’s home, despite court orders prohibiting him from doing so. Getty

The existing AVO prohibited Lafferty from going within 50 metres of Delta’s Sydney CBD flat. However, documents claim that he was still spotted driving his white Holden Commodore near the 36-year-old’s apartment in April.

Then in May, he was spotted again by police before being arrested. At the time, Lafferty claimed he was returning from his brother’s home in Coogee and was on his way to Richmond in Sydney’s north west.

He later pleaded guilty in court, and has since been convicted and sentenced to a 15-month community correction order.

Lafferty was first charged after he sent the Born to Try singer 300 “love poems” and appeared outside her apartment several times.

“I’m just attracted to her. I’ve been writing poems to her for the last 18 months,” Lafferty reportedly told the court at the time.

By the singer's side throughout it all is, no doubt, her reported boyfriend Matthew Copley.

Delta is reportedly currently dating musician Matthew Copley. Instagram

While Delta has remained tight-lipped about the relationship, we do know that the pair met on the music scene - reportedly while she was touring in 2017. They’re also both friends with Aussie singer Conrad Sewell, so it’s possible they were introduced by mutual connections.

She told Stellar earlier this year, "Music is how we met, it's what we both do."

In November 2020, Delta gave another rare insight into her relationship with Matthew during an interview with UK magazine, HELLO!.

"We have a lot of love and respect for each other and we are a great team," she said. "I'm somebody who loves to go deeper I'm all about long-term friendships and relationships, and I love those people with all my heart."

