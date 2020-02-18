Delta Goodrem Getty

The obsessed fan had inundated The Voice judge singer with Instagram messages and love poems, he then tracked down the singer and arrived at her unit.

Court documents state that, according to police, Lafferty had arrived at Delta's unit in Sydney's CBD on Valentine’s Day and tried to leave her gifts but was turned away by the building's concierge.

The next day, he turned up again.

Police allege the concierge went to Goodrem’s unit and told her about Lafferty trying to leave her Valentine's presents before she checked her Instagram inbox and saw his messages, including “I’m at concierge”, the documents state.

The documents allege this made Delta “feel sick, distressed and anxious — this caused fear as the accused knows where she lives”.

James Lafferty Facebook

According to The Daily Telegraph's report, Police were called and later arrested Lafferty.

The accused admitted to sending poems and bringing her gifts.

“I sent her 300 poems – you’d think she’d at least reply” before he smashed his phone and said “what am I guilty of? Bringing someone a rose and chocolates”, police state in the documents.

In court on Monday, Magistrate Ian McRae granted Lafferty bail but warned him to stay away from Goodrem, saying: “I would have thought if you’ve written 300 poems and you’re annoying her and she hasn’t responded to any of them you’re really wasting your time”.

Lafferty replied: “I’m just attracted to her, I’ve been writing poems to her for the last 18 months”.

“They’re really good poems, I couldn’t help if I was in love with her,” he said.

“I wanted to meet her, I know it’s ridiculous, I know love does strange things, but I’ll stay away if that’s what she wants.”

According to the reports, Lafferty believed his actions were "romantic".

“I was trying to be romantic your honour,” he said.

“I can’t wait until this is all over with so I can get back home to Grafton.”