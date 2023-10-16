Delta's stunning solitaire ring is worth a cool $123,000. Supplied

We're told that Delta, 38, is keen to capitalise on this bonus career upswing and grab any opportunity offered by the streaming giant - but not at the expense of her dream wedding.

The solution? A surprise elopement!

"Delta wants a low-key wedding - in fact, she's romanticised about running off somewhere special just the two of them," our source reveals.

With Delta and Matt, 35, spotted arriving in Perth on October 5, ahead of Delta's Innocent Eyes 20th anniversary tour performer, our insider suggests that it's possible they secretly tied the knot while in Western Australia.

Delta's in demand after the success of love is in the air. Netflix

Delta has every intention of conducting her marriage to Matt the same way they've handled their relationship - in private," tells our source.

"Neither Delta nor Matt have any interest in a celebrity [wedding] circus. They want to say their own very personal and deeply private vows, without half the world listening in."

Ever since she's been dating Matthew, Delta has kept the relationship completely under wraps.

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," she told InStyle in 2018.

"I made a choice that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' [about being in a relationship]."

Delta and Matthew have been dating for six years. Supplied

That decision no doubt came about after the star was previously burned by a number of very public romances - and splits - from tennis ace Mark Philippoussis and musicians Brian McFadden and Nick Jonas.

The fact that Delta even revealed via an Instagram post on September 21 that she was engaged to Matt was out of the blue.

If Delta has already said 'I do' to Matthew, she may prefer to keep that detail close to her chest for a while and instead publicly bask in the fact she's currently Netflix's darling.

There's talk that the streaming platform's bigwigs want to sign her to a multi-picture contract, thanks to the surprise success of her film.

"All her dreams are coming true at once," New Idea's source adds.

"Her career's taking off and she's marrying the man of her dreams."