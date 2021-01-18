Bec (left) and Delta (right) used to be firm friends. But Australia's sweethearts have reportedly drifted over the years. Instagram

“They’re eyeing off Bec for her biggest role yet,” dishes our insider. “She’s lined up for a big comeback … she’s never been in such hot demand!”

The source goes on to reveal Bec has been shortlisted to host Channel Seven’s reboot of Dancing with the Stars.

Bec's career is soaring to new heights as reports say the actress has been short-listed for the all-new Dancing With The Stars. Getty

“Bec has been in Sydney chatting to TV networks and producers, she’s keeping her options open,” the source adds.

“Her name is definitely in the ring! After winning the inaugural season, she is certified DWTS royalty, and everyone at Seven knows she would very much be at home on the show,” shares a second source. “Getting Bec back at the network is a priority. They’ll fork out any payment she wants, it’s a no-brainer really.”

While Bec has prioritised raising her three kids, Mia, 15, Cruz, 12, and Ava, 10, who she shares with tennis champion husband, Lleyton Hewitt, Delta’s TV and singing careers have soared.

While Bec takes the spotlight, Delta is moving behind the camera to work on projects with her Atled production company. Instagram

The 36-year-old, who is in a long-term relationship with musician, Matthew Copley, has built an empire as a small-screen favourite on The Voice, while remaining a chart-topper.

Although Bec and Delta were friendly when they were younger, the source says the pair drifted apart over the years as their lives started going in opposite directions.

And while Bec loves her life, “she’s always been a little peeved that Delta has a huge career,” says the source. “Delta has a big circle of very famous friends and lives a very different lifestyle.”

But as Bec gears up to re-enter the spotlight and Delta moves further behind the camera, the actress’ career might just soar to new heights, leaving the Wings singer firmly in the dust.

