She's out! Delta Goodrem (pictured) has revealed she won't return to The Voice when it moves to Channel Seven next year. Channel Nine

“One of the most powerful gifts of my nine year journey on The Voice has been finding my own voice amongst all of it. The heart, the dreams people shared, the exceptional talent and the constant inspiration of being around music - so many magic moments that I am so proud of and I am truly grateful for it all.

“Wishing everyone all the best for a great season ahead. #TeamDelta lives on in my heart and now onto a very exciting new chapter.”

Delta revealed she has launched her own production company and was looking forward to the next chapter. Instagram

In the post, Delta also revealed that she had started her own production company, Atled Productions (presumably named as such because it is Delta spelled backwards) and will continue to work with Channel Nine.

“My team and I are excited to partner with Nine on this new chapter and I’m so proud to share with you our first project, Christmas With Delta. We’ve got some great things in development that I can’t wait to share with you soon!”

“As we fast approach the end of this most unpredictable year, I reflect on the silver lining for me, personally - pushing myself creatively and trying new things. I am coming for you 2021 and I couldn’t be more excited”

Will any of them return? Kelly Rowland, Guy Sebastian, Delta and Boy George were the most recent coaches on The Voice. Channel Nine

Earlier this year it was revealed that Channel Seven had poached the successful singing show from its longtime home at Channel Nine.

Returning to the helm is former host Sonia Kruger, who is replacing Darren McMullen and Renee Bargh.

The new coaching line-up is yet to be revealed, however it is unlikely international coaches Boy George and Kelly Rowland will be back.

Although Delta’s return is now ruled out, Guy Sebastian is potentially coming back, with his brother recently telling WHO that he’s “99% sure Guy is locked in”.