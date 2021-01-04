Beloved former Home And Away star Bec Hewitt (right) allegedly appeared near breaking point during a shopping trip with her tennis ace husband, Lleyton (left). Getty

A source tells New Idea that potential legal woes may be the cause for the added strain, with Bec, 37, reportedly advised to secure a legal representative to protect herself and her children.

The potential legal issue has arisen in light of the possibility of future entertainment opportunities for herself and her daughters, Mia and Ava.

Bec’s look-alike daughters seem destined to follow in the footsteps of their famous mother.

While Cruz, 12, seems intent on shadowing his father, Lleyton’s tennis career, the girls are far more interested in their mother’s former line of work and have already starred in a few commercials.

Bec (pictured in 2015) apparently was seen grimacing and even clutching her hands to her face in despair. Getty

Fashionista Mia, 15, attended Paris Fashion Week in 2019 alongside her mother and was recently spotted commencing a retail job with high-end designer store, Christian Dior.

Meanwhile, Ava, 10, is a natural-born performer and regularly shares social media posts showcasing her dance and acrobatic talent.

The entertainment industry is already believed to be knocking on the door of the young Hewitt ladies.

Bec’s look-alike daughters seem destined to follow in the footsteps of their famous mother. Getty

“Bec’s advisers are recommending she calls in a lawyer to help with some of the more complicated aspects of launching her daughters’ careers,” our source continues.

The Logie winner is reportedly also looking at getting back into acting.

“Bec is seeking representation from a legal eagle who can handle both her career and Mia and Ava’s. That way she can focus on the creative side of things.”

