After two months of vocal rest, Delta Goodrem has been given the all clear to resume her first leg of touring in 2023.

In the wake of her upcoming Innocent Eyes anniversary tour in Australia, Delta announced in March, due to vocal strain, she would have to postpone her April/May Hearts on the Run tour in Europe.

The 38-year-old shared news of the postponement with some insight into her vocal health, "From overextending myself on a number of projects... I unfortunately have overused my vocal cords to the point of me having no voice for extended periods of time."

While show dates were postponed until the foreseeable future, with nationwide trips also on the horizon, the singer's upcoming tours were left in a state of limbo.

