Where is Delta Goodrem performing?
While her 2023 touring schedule was initially scheduled to commence in Europe, due to vocal-health-related tour postponement, she will now be heading to Uluru and the Maldives in May.
With a visit to Prague for the Prague Rocks Festival sandwiched between her shows, the Innocent Eyes tour will kick off in Sydney on September 25.
Her new dates for her European shows are yet to be confirmed, however, in 2023, she will make her way from Dublin to Manchester for the Hearts on the Run tour.
When is Delta Goodrem touring in Australia?
Delta will be commencing her Innocent Eyes tour on Monday September 25 at the Sydney Opera House.
Celebrating 20 years of the album, the set will traverse through its entirety.
After a second Sydney show on Tuesday September 26, she will perform in Melbourne on the 28th and 29th.
From October 1 to 7, she will host shows in Adelaide, Queensland and Perth.
Where can I buy tickets to Delta Goodrem's tour?
Tickets to the Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour are available through Ticketek.
How much are Delta Goodrem's tour tickets?
Tickets to the Innocent Eyes tour start at $99.90 for C Reserve. B Reserve is priced at $139.90 and A Reserve at $159.90.
VIP tickets are priced at $599, which includes an artist Meet and Greet.