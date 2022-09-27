Mason fawned over Delta on Twitter Twitter/Getty

Mason tweeted, “I think it’s more Robbie Williams will have the pleasure to sing along side Delta Goodrem if I’m being honest.”

After their performance he followed up with, “Delta Goodrem. That is all.”

Absolutely none of Mason’s followers missed the intense thirst in his tweet with one replying, “dude, just ask her out already.”

As mentioned, Delta already has a partner. And Mason honey, if you’ve seen Delta’s dating history we’re just not sure you have a chance.

Take a look:

Getty

Blair McDonough

While Delta starred on Neighbours it was rumoured she had developed a relationship with co-star Blair McDonough.

However, things went downhill fast between the pair. According to the Sydney Morning Herald Delta’s song Not Me, Not I is about his infidelity.

Neither have officially commented on the rumours, so take everything with a grain of salt, you know.

Getty

Mark Philippoussis

Back in 2004 Delta was spotted regularly with tennis legend Mark Philippoussis.

Mark supported Delta through her cancer diagnosis and was the inspiration for Delta’s song Out of the Blue.

The pair split after it was rumoured Mark cheated on Delta with Paris Hilton.

"Delta and I had something special and unfortunately it didn't work out and now it's just making everything feel like it's all rubbish, and it's tough," Philippoussis told 2GB radio's Alan Jones at the time.

"We realised things were tough," he said.

"We're both young, she's just starting her career. She's going to get bigger and bigger and I need to get my career back on track and it's a decision we both came up with."

Clearly, Delta knew she was better off without him, revealing on The Voice in 2015 that ex-boyfriends "make number one hits for you."

Yeah, Delta would know.

Getty

Brian McFadden

If you only know one thing about Delta’s private life, it’s probably her relationship with boy band member Brian McFadden.

The former Westlife member was even engaged to Delta for a time but the pair split in 2011.

Later Delta told Vogue, “there is so much I'd like to say. I was really unhappy and I didn't know how to get out. I learnt. I got there in the end."

Getty

Nick Jonas

Delta was apparently on a boyband kick for a while because after Brain she dated Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers.

The two only dated for 10 months before their romance fizzled out, however, their connection remained strong as the two are still friends to this day.

Getty

Drew Mitchell

After Nick Delta had another short term relationship this time with rugby player Drew Mitchell.

The pair were believed to be dating in 2016, but in December that same year, Woman's Day revealed the pair had reportedly split after Delta dumped him over the phone.

A source revealed to the publication that he was simply "not her speed". Ouch.

Getty

Honourable mentions: Darren McMullen, Guy Sebastian and Seal?

Delta’s time on The Voice sent the rumour mill into overdrive when it came to her love life.

First she was linked to Host Darren McMullen but Darren told Sunday Life magazine in 2016 that he and Delta were never in a "confirmed relationship".

Later Guy Sebastian leaked that he and Delta had gone on a couple of dates together.

This time it was Delta who brushed off the rumours telling the Kyle and Jackie O show that one of the so-called dates consisted of the pair simply watching a Harry Potter film together.

Finally, in 2017 a source close to Delta revealed she had been spending a lot of time with Seal on and off the set of The Voice. Most shockingly, the source said Delta had “fallen hard for him”.

Delta never confirmed the rumours but she did say the Kiss from a Rose singer was the biggest flirt on the show.

Getty

Matthew Copley

It’s perhaps not surprising the public are unaware of her current beau.

Though Delta’s love life has always been a point of interest she’s stayed fairly mum about her relationship with Matthew.

We first became aware of her relationship with Matthew in 2019 when she posted a photo of them cosied up on a deck chair.

In 2021 Delta thrilled fans by sharing a rare snap of them hanging out on a yacht with TV presenter Renee Bargh and publicist Nicole Foster.

In the picture, Matthew had his arm draped around the songstress while Delta brandished a wide grin as she rested her arm on her boyfriend's shoulder.

It’s nice to see Delta feeling confident and comfortable with a partner and we wish them all the best.

