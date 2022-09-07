Luxe Listings Sydney premieres September 30. Luxe Listings Sydney/Amazon

Delta last bought a $4.8 million apartment in Sydney at the end of 2019.

The two-bedroom property was located in the luxury Darlinghurst tower The Residence, which offers a 24-hour concierge, an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gymnasium and a lobby lounge.

The singer previously sold her apartment in the Finger Wharf at Woolloomooloo in 2014 for $1.7 million.

Delta was seen in the trailer looking for a new propety! Getty

Delta departed from The Voice in 2020, after serving as a judge since season one in 2012.

When The Voice jumped networks in 2021 fans were surprised at the Aussie singer’s absence.

“[The Voice] took up a lot of the year for me but I loved the show,” Delta shared with Marie Claire.

“I gave it my absolute everything. I gave the artists everything I had. I was there from the very start and I was proud to be an anchor on the show.”

“In my heart I was like ‘thank you for this, now let’s finish the season, then it’s time for me to find a new chapter creatively.’”

Watch Below: Luxe Listings Sydney Season Two Teaser

Set in one of the most competitive and cutthroat real estate markets of the world, season three of Lux Listings Sydney won’t disappoint fans who want to see the most exclusive luxuries Sydney has to offer - with Cohen breaking up a party in the sneak peek to “go buy an island.”

The upcoming season also hints at more celebrity clients who are looking for luxurious retreats and mega-million-dollar waterfront property.

