Delta joined Aussie female music legends on stage at the ARIAs. YouTube

"You were all amazing! @deltagoodrem you look amazing always!" one fan raved.

"This was magical!! Makes me so proud to be a strong woman and to have so many strong women to look up to," former Bachelorette Angie Kent wrote.

"SO SO BEAUTIFUL!!! We love some women empowerment! Women supporting women we love to see it! Sooooo beautiful," a third exclaimed.

"So empowering ladies, Beautiful tribute. Nailed it ALL Delts, so proud," wrote another.

Jessica Mauboy, Marcia Hines, Tones and I, Montaigne and Amy Shark were among the other artists. Getty

Delta's fans also couldn't get enough of her sultry look for Australian music's night of nights.

The Paralyzed singer donned a glitzy J'Aton Couture gown with silver heels and her blonde locks hanging loose.

"DAMN GUUUUURL Who gave you the right to look that good ooft," exclaimed one fan.

"Absolute smoke show," close friend Renee Bargh penned.

"Someone call the fire brigade coz my screen is on fiiirrrrreee," joked a third.

Delta looked smoking in her J'Aton Couture dress. Instagram/Ashleigh Larden

Earlier this month when she attended the Melbourne Cup, Delta sent fans into a frenzy when she showed off her sexy side in a similarly low-cut dress.

“You have the chest of an ancient Greek goddess,” one fan previously commented on one of her snaps.

“Such a supermodel hottie,” another added.