The ARIA Awards 2020 looked a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop the country's top female musicians - including Delta Goodrem - from putting on a show.
The 36-year-old singer-songwriter, who was also the host of the event, was joined by Amy Shark, Marcia Hines, Tones and I, Kate Ceberano, country music trio The McClymonts, Montaigne, Christine Anu and Emma Watkins for an emotional performance of Helen Reddy's feminist anthem, I Am Woman.
Ahead of the performance, former Prime Minister Julia Gillard also gave a speech about Helen admitting she'd been "carried away by her power and potential" as she sang her lyrics, "You can bend but never break me because it only serves to make me more determined to achieve my final goal."
Delta shared a video of the performance to her own Instagram account remarking: "Honoured to perform this timeless anthem by Helen Reddy alongside so many incredible, talented women."
And her fans went wild for it.
Delta joined Aussie female music legends on stage at the ARIAs.
"You were all amazing! @deltagoodrem you look amazing always!" one fan raved.