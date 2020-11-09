Delta Goodrem shocked fans last week with a new look. Instagram

Delta’s transformation comes after New Idea revealed last week that the singer and her longtime beau Matthew Copley are turning their attentions to their next project – welcoming a baby!

Last month, the Aussie singer, 35, sparked fresh rumours she could be pregnant, after she was spotted looking bumpy at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.

Her baggy tracksuit only fuelled the baby buzz, with an onlooker saying: “It certainly looked like she was trying to cover something up!”

Delta – who is a doting aunt to her brother Trent’s kids, Nate and Emmy – has previously confirmed that she’s eager to start a family of her own.

In 2018, she said: “I always knew it would be a little later in life for me. I look forward to when that chapter is and that will be a beautiful moment.”

Are Matthew Copley and Delta ready to start a family? Instagram

Sources add that Delta couldn’t have asked for a more perfect baby daddy than Matthew. The pair confirmed their romance in January 2018 and are reportedly engaged.

“Matt is an incredible musician. We really enjoy working together,” she says. “Music is how we met, it’s what we both do, so it’s really about just being creative in the household.”

Throughout her relationship with Matthew, Delta has, so far, remained pretty tight-lipped about their connection, choosing to only divulge certain details.

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," Delta explained to InStyle Australia in 2018.

"I made a [choice] that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' … I've said nothing for three or four years — all I've kept saying is 'I'm single and I'll let you know when I'm in a serious relationship.' And I will."

