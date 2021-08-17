David has traded in his signature brown locks for something entirely different. Nine

He filmed the entire process of him getting his hair done at the salon, and shared several updates along the way.

And after going through the stages of dying his hair and then styling it, David unveiled his fresh blonde locks.

“And here it is - the final product," he said as he showed off his new do.

Fans will no doubt be caught off guard by the transformation, with the platinum blonde a stark difference to David's natural brown hair.

The professional model is use to drawing attention for his looks, but he's also shown off his strategic side when he starred on Australian Survivor.

He previously competed on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders in 2019 and was voted out with an idol in his hands.

But, it was when he came back for Australian Survivor: All Stars that he finally won and became the sole survivor, and gave himself the title: The Golden God.

He also proved what he's made of on this year's season of Celebrity Apprentice, where he didn't hold back when it came to putting himself first in the hopes to win.

With his iconic blindside against fellow star Michelle Bridges, David was certainly up to his old tricks of deceit and strategy.

And while he didn't win the title of Celebrity Apprentice 2021, he still has The Golden Gold title under his belt, now with golden locks to match.