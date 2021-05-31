David is up to his old Survivor tricks and Michelle is not impressed. Nine

While the question seemed innocent enough, it struck a nerve with Michelle, who took to her own Instagram to set the record straight.

"David's strategic fall back move - take shirt off," she quipped, writing the text on top of a screenshot of David's original post.

"Well I'm not your mother David re direction," she added.

"Although I'm fairly certain I didn't direct you to take your shirt off..."

She couldn't help but take a dig at her co-star on social media. Nine

It all started when the trailer for the reality TV series saw the male model and Survivor star confessing to the camera: "I'm hoping Michelle Bridges gets fired today."

David however, told Michelle something completely different, where he told the fitness queen that he has her "back in the board room."

"I want to make sure you go through," he said to Michelle.

"His t-shirt?! 'Be Strong Today'! A strong what?! A strong back-stabber." Nine

But, as soon as he had the chance, David didn't hesitate to throw his co-star under the bus during a boardroom meeting with Lord Alan Sugar.

"I didn't feel like I got any direction from Michelle at all," he said.

An angry looking Michelle watched on, and even shared the clip to her social media to take a cheeky dig at David.

"His t-shirt?! 'Be Strong Today'! A strong what?! A strong back-stabber," she captioned the clip.

Their feud is yet to be played out in the season so far, but these two have taken matters into their own hands and are certainly keeping the drama alive.