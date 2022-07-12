MasteChef 2022 Ten

“If I was a betting man I would put my money on Billie” he told New Idea.

“She is so damn talented and good at what she does, but she is so humble and she puts in so much work.”

Daniel isn't alone in thinking Billie will win, not only has she been a fan favourite for most of the season but she has also remained bookies’ favourite to win as well.

TAB and Sportsbet both have season 7 winner Billie McKay as the one who’s tipped to claim the crown, with her odds of winning at $1.06 and $1.12, respectively.

Daniel think Billie could win Ten

Speaking with New Idea, Daniel also shared his future plans following his elimination.

“I’ve had this crazy dream, I’d love to do a cooking, outdoor, camping-esque show” explained Daniel.

“What I love the most is going to places and learning from people that know their niche and know their produce… Going to the source and learning from the people, that sounds really cool.”

“I've really been introduced to native ingredients” Daniel explained, “and I've found the direction I want to head in and it's really exciting.”

Watch Below: Julie Goodwin Shares An Important Message On 'MasterChef'

Looking back at his time in the competition, Daniel acknowledges the many support systems he has back home.

“My family and my partner are obviously huge supporters” explained Daniel, “but I’ve got two other communities who have been pushing me massively.”

The support Daniel received from his rugby club and the fire and rescue service was unexpected, he admits, but “so bloody cool.”

“I did not expect the rally behind me from the fire-ies, it's incredible.”

The final two: Billie and Sarah Ten

Daniel’s support from friends and loved ones is why the challenge to cook for family was one of his favourite moments throughout the competition.

“Having the chance to cook MasterChef food for our loved ones… it is incredible.”

Reminiscing on the challenge, Daniel explained that he had reached a point in the show that was repetitive, “you were just so tired and you are just constantly under the pump” but that cooking for loved ones was “the morale booster we all needed.”

Daniel came third in this season of MasterChef Ten

Whilst only just getting sent home from the competition, Daniel is ready to jump back in, explaining that he would “hands down” compete on MasterChef again if given the chance.

“I need a few weeks off to relax” laughs Daniel, but “the opportunities… the experience, it's incredible.”

“As stressful as it is, and as tough as it is… it's such a cool feeling.”